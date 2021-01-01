Ásbrú Connection Manager is a user interface that helps organizing remote terminal sessions and automating repetitive tasks.
Install instructions
Debian / Ubuntu
curl -1sLf 'https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/asbru-cm/release/cfg/setup/bash.deb.sh' | sudo -E bash
sudo apt install asbru-cm
Fedora
curl -1sLf 'https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/asbru-cm/release/cfg/setup/bash.rpm.sh' | sudo -E bash
sudo dnf install asbru-cm
Arch Linux / Manjaro
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/asbru-cm-git.git && cd asbru-cm-git
makepkg -si