Ásbrú Connection Manager

Ásbrú Connection Manager is a user interface that helps organizing remote terminal sessions and automating repetitive tasks.

You can download our .deb/.rpm builds from our repositories sponsored by

Private Maven, RPM, DEB, PyPi and RubyGem Repository
Fast, secure development and distribution. Universal, web-scale package management

Install instructions

Debian / Ubuntu

curl -1sLf 'https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/asbru-cm/release/cfg/setup/bash.deb.sh' | sudo -E bash
sudo apt install asbru-cm

Fedora

curl -1sLf 'https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/asbru-cm/release/cfg/setup/bash.rpm.sh' | sudo -E bash
sudo dnf install asbru-cm

Arch Linux / Manjaro

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/asbru-cm-git.git && cd asbru-cm-git
makepkg -si

Screenshots

Arrange connection with Ásbrú Connection Manager
Define SSH connection with Ásbrú Connection Manager
Define remote commands with Ásbrú Connection Manager
Ásbrú Connection Manager supports multiple protocols.
Ásbrú Connection Manager supports split displays.
Ásbrú Connection Manager on Arch/Manjaro.

Contribute

Any kind of contribution will be warmly welcome.
See our issue list to start with and please make sure you have read our contributing doc and bear also in mind that we adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.

Liberapay:
Cryptocurrency:
Donate using cryptocurrency

Fork me on GitHub